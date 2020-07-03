Rent Calculator
2563 Concordant Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
2563 Concordant Trail
2563 Concordant Trl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2563 Concordant Trl, Dallas, TX 75237
Wolf Creek
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 2563 Concordant Trail have any available units?
2563 Concordant Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2563 Concordant Trail have?
Some of 2563 Concordant Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2563 Concordant Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2563 Concordant Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2563 Concordant Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2563 Concordant Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2563 Concordant Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2563 Concordant Trail offers parking.
Does 2563 Concordant Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2563 Concordant Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2563 Concordant Trail have a pool?
No, 2563 Concordant Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2563 Concordant Trail have accessible units?
No, 2563 Concordant Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2563 Concordant Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2563 Concordant Trail has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
