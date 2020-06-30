All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:39 AM

2541 Mossglen Dr

2541 Mossglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Mossglen Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a two-car garage and fenced backyard. The home is located near the bus line, Edward Titche Elementary School, JP Hawn Park, Family Dollar and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Mossglen Dr have any available units?
2541 Mossglen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Mossglen Dr have?
Some of 2541 Mossglen Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Mossglen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Mossglen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Mossglen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 Mossglen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2541 Mossglen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Mossglen Dr offers parking.
Does 2541 Mossglen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Mossglen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Mossglen Dr have a pool?
No, 2541 Mossglen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Mossglen Dr have accessible units?
No, 2541 Mossglen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Mossglen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 Mossglen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

