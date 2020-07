Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled - Move In Ready Home conveniently located near East Field College and just minutes from Downtown Dallas, White Rock Lake, Deep Elum, The Dallas Arboretum and Much Much more! New Double Pane windows and blinds, New HVAC Unit, New Garage doors and openers, New paint, flooring and fixtures throughout. There is not a better value around.. Call now to schedule a viewing as this one will not last long!