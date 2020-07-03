Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
2535 Sundance Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:45 PM
2535 Sundance Lane
2535 Sundance Lane
No Longer Available
Location
2535 Sundance Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow great rental home!! Ceramic tile, smooth top cooking, split master! Nice landscaping with sprinkler system. Master bedroom is downstairs! Sorry, NO Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2535 Sundance Lane have any available units?
2535 Sundance Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2535 Sundance Lane have?
Some of 2535 Sundance Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2535 Sundance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Sundance Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Sundance Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2535 Sundance Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2535 Sundance Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2535 Sundance Lane offers parking.
Does 2535 Sundance Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 Sundance Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Sundance Lane have a pool?
No, 2535 Sundance Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2535 Sundance Lane have accessible units?
No, 2535 Sundance Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Sundance Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 Sundance Lane has units with dishwashers.
