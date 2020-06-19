All apartments in Dallas
2532 Healey Dr
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 AM

2532 Healey Dr

2532 Healey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Healey Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, laminate flooring, W/D connections, appliances, a fireplace, and a fenced-in backayrd. The home is located near area establishments including Dairy-Ette, 7-Eleven, J Murphy's Club, Rescue Thrift Store and more. It's just across the street from Edwin J Kiest Elementary School, and next to Harry Stone Recreation Center and Swimming Pool. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Healey Dr have any available units?
2532 Healey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 Healey Dr have?
Some of 2532 Healey Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Healey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Healey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Healey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Healey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Healey Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Healey Dr offers parking.
Does 2532 Healey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Healey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Healey Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2532 Healey Dr has a pool.
Does 2532 Healey Dr have accessible units?
No, 2532 Healey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Healey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Healey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
