2526 Rolinda Drive

Very nice 3 bedroom 1bath home. Brand new kitchen cabinets with new stove and dishwasher. Also new flooring. Two Elementary schools within walking distance. Also a nice neighborhood for kids to go and play.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
