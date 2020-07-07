All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 20 2019 at 10:42 PM

2526 Rolinda Drive

2526 Rolinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Rolinda Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice 3 bedroom 1bath home. Brand new kitchen cabinets with new stove and dishwasher. Also new flooring. Two Elementary schools within walking distance. Also a nice neighborhood for kids to go and play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Rolinda Drive have any available units?
2526 Rolinda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Rolinda Drive have?
Some of 2526 Rolinda Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Rolinda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Rolinda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Rolinda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Rolinda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2526 Rolinda Drive offer parking?
No, 2526 Rolinda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2526 Rolinda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Rolinda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Rolinda Drive have a pool?
No, 2526 Rolinda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Rolinda Drive have accessible units?
No, 2526 Rolinda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Rolinda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Rolinda Drive has units with dishwashers.

