Dallas, TX
2526 Blanton Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:26 AM

2526 Blanton Street

2526 Blanton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Blanton Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Blanton Street have any available units?
2526 Blanton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Blanton Street have?
Some of 2526 Blanton Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Blanton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Blanton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Blanton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Blanton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2526 Blanton Street offer parking?
No, 2526 Blanton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2526 Blanton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Blanton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Blanton Street have a pool?
No, 2526 Blanton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Blanton Street have accessible units?
No, 2526 Blanton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Blanton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Blanton Street has units with dishwashers.

