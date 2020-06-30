Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2525 Lyola St
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2525 Lyola St
2525 Lyola Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2525 Lyola Street, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean & Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath House in Dallas! - Excellent 3BR 2 Full Bath updated house in Alameda Heights! Great Location. New paint and floors, tiled shower! MUST SEE!
(RLNE4018936)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2525 Lyola St have any available units?
2525 Lyola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2525 Lyola St currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Lyola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Lyola St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Lyola St is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Lyola St offer parking?
No, 2525 Lyola St does not offer parking.
Does 2525 Lyola St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Lyola St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Lyola St have a pool?
No, 2525 Lyola St does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Lyola St have accessible units?
No, 2525 Lyola St does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Lyola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Lyola St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Lyola St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Lyola St does not have units with air conditioning.
