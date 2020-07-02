Rent Calculator
2523 Whitewood Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM
1 of 9
2523 Whitewood Drive
2523 Whitewood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2523 Whitewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75233
Kimball
Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable home with updates!!!! New windows throughout. Gas Fireplace with starter. Stainless oven & Dishwasher. Will go quick!!App Fee $50 per adult. TAR App Accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2523 Whitewood Drive have any available units?
2523 Whitewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2523 Whitewood Drive have?
Some of 2523 Whitewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 2523 Whitewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2523 Whitewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 Whitewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2523 Whitewood Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2523 Whitewood Drive offer parking?
No, 2523 Whitewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2523 Whitewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 Whitewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 Whitewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2523 Whitewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2523 Whitewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2523 Whitewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 Whitewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2523 Whitewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
