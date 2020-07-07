2523 Alco Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon Fairy-tale Kessler Tudor: 2/1/2 with Bonus Room! - Fairy-tale 2/1/2 Tudor with a bonus room nestled on a beautifully landscaped lot in Kessler Park. This gem features all of the upgrades PLUS the charm of vintage fixtures and hardware! Spacious living area boasts sky high ceilings and cozy gas fireplace. Formal dining area opens to eat-in kitchen lined with plenty of white cabinets accented by granite countertops and a full stainless steel appliance package! Custom built-ins throughout add character and provide tons of storage. Bonus room connects both bedrooms - perfect for a study, man cave or exercise room. Huge fenced yard with wood deck perfect for fall evenings! . Must See! Call (214) 948-3192 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets under 50 lbs Only (Owner must approve all pets). No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



