Dallas, TX
2523 Alco Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2523 Alco Ave

2523 Alco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2523 Alco Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
Kessler Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon Fairy-tale Kessler Tudor: 2/1/2 with Bonus Room! - Fairy-tale 2/1/2 Tudor with a bonus room nestled on a beautifully landscaped lot in Kessler Park. This gem features all of the upgrades PLUS the charm of vintage fixtures and hardware! Spacious living area boasts sky high ceilings and cozy gas fireplace. Formal dining area opens to eat-in kitchen lined with plenty of white cabinets accented by granite countertops and a full stainless steel appliance package! Custom built-ins throughout add character and provide tons of storage. Bonus room connects both bedrooms - perfect for a study, man cave or exercise room. Huge fenced yard with wood deck perfect for fall evenings! . Must See! Call (214) 948-3192 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets under 50 lbs Only (Owner must approve all pets). No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE3612987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 Alco Ave have any available units?
2523 Alco Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2523 Alco Ave have?
Some of 2523 Alco Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 Alco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2523 Alco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 Alco Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2523 Alco Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2523 Alco Ave offer parking?
No, 2523 Alco Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2523 Alco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 Alco Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 Alco Ave have a pool?
No, 2523 Alco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2523 Alco Ave have accessible units?
No, 2523 Alco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 Alco Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 Alco Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

