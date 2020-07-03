2521 Madera Street, Dallas, TX 75206 Vickery Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Super charming, Henderson-area duplex, with updated kitchen and bath, large living and bedroom, and fenced backyard. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, and retail. Pets on case-by-case basis. -- Only left side available --
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2521 Madera Street have any available units?
2521 Madera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Madera Street have?
Some of 2521 Madera Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Madera Street currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Madera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Madera Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Madera Street is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Madera Street offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Madera Street offers parking.
Does 2521 Madera Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 Madera Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Madera Street have a pool?
No, 2521 Madera Street does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Madera Street have accessible units?
No, 2521 Madera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Madera Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Madera Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)