All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2518 Kahn Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:11 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2518 Kahn Street
2518 Kahn Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2518 Kahn Street, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled and so so cute. New flooring and paint. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, with a really big yard. New fencing to come. Please use New Home Connections lease application to apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2518 Kahn Street have any available units?
2518 Kahn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2518 Kahn Street currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Kahn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Kahn Street pet-friendly?
No, 2518 Kahn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2518 Kahn Street offer parking?
No, 2518 Kahn Street does not offer parking.
Does 2518 Kahn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Kahn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Kahn Street have a pool?
No, 2518 Kahn Street does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Kahn Street have accessible units?
No, 2518 Kahn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Kahn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 Kahn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2518 Kahn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2518 Kahn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
