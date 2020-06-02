Rent Calculator
2516 Peabody Avenue
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:05 AM
2516 Peabody Avenue
2516 Peabody Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2516 Peabody Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215
Edgewood
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well maintained property about a mile from Fair Park. Home is clean, has granite counter tops, stainless steel oven and microwave, and wooden floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2516 Peabody Avenue have any available units?
2516 Peabody Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2516 Peabody Avenue have?
Some of 2516 Peabody Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2516 Peabody Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Peabody Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Peabody Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Peabody Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2516 Peabody Avenue offer parking?
No, 2516 Peabody Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Peabody Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Peabody Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Peabody Avenue have a pool?
No, 2516 Peabody Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Peabody Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2516 Peabody Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Peabody Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Peabody Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
