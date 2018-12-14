All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2507 Oak Bend Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2507 Oak Bend Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 12:17 PM

2507 Oak Bend Lane

2507 Oak Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2507 Oak Bend Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good location, close to high way and shopping centers. Large family room, three spacious bedrooms and an additional study converted bedroom. This one wont last long. Just updated the laminate floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have any available units?
2507 Oak Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have?
Some of 2507 Oak Bend Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Oak Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Oak Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Oak Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2507 Oak Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Oak Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Oak Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 2507 Oak Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 2507 Oak Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Oak Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University