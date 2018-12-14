Rent Calculator
Last updated December 3 2019 at 12:17 PM
2507 Oak Bend Lane
2507 Oak Bend Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2507 Oak Bend Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good location, close to high way and shopping centers. Large family room, three spacious bedrooms and an additional study converted bedroom. This one wont last long. Just updated the laminate floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have any available units?
2507 Oak Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have?
Some of 2507 Oak Bend Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2507 Oak Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Oak Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Oak Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2507 Oak Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Oak Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Oak Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 2507 Oak Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 2507 Oak Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Oak Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Oak Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
