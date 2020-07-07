All apartments in Dallas
2506 Alco Avenue

2506 Alco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2506 Alco Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
Kessler Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming brick Tudor in highly sought after Kessler Plaza Neighborhood! This beautiful house has a newly renovated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, large kitchen, and open flow living and dining. 3rd bedroom could double as second living area. Great for a family or roommates! Picturesque covered front patio and large wooden deck in the back, great for your morning coffee. Centrally located, close to hwy 30 & 35, grocery only blocks away, and 2 min drive away from Bishop Arts. This house does not come furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Alco Avenue have any available units?
2506 Alco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Alco Avenue have?
Some of 2506 Alco Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Alco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Alco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Alco Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Alco Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2506 Alco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Alco Avenue offers parking.
Does 2506 Alco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Alco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Alco Avenue have a pool?
No, 2506 Alco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Alco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2506 Alco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Alco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 Alco Avenue has units with dishwashers.

