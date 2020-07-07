2506 Alco Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming brick Tudor in highly sought after Kessler Plaza Neighborhood! This beautiful house has a newly renovated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, large kitchen, and open flow living and dining. 3rd bedroom could double as second living area. Great for a family or roommates! Picturesque covered front patio and large wooden deck in the back, great for your morning coffee. Centrally located, close to hwy 30 & 35, grocery only blocks away, and 2 min drive away from Bishop Arts. This house does not come furnished.