2504 Seedling Lane
Last updated February 16 2020 at 12:23 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2504 Seedling Lane
2504 Seedling Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2504 Seedling Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2504 Seedling Lane have any available units?
2504 Seedling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2504 Seedling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Seedling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Seedling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Seedling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2504 Seedling Lane offer parking?
No, 2504 Seedling Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Seedling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Seedling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Seedling Lane have a pool?
No, 2504 Seedling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Seedling Lane have accessible units?
No, 2504 Seedling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Seedling Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Seedling Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Seedling Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 Seedling Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
