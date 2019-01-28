All apartments in Dallas
2502 Montalba Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2502 Montalba Avenue

2502 Montalba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Montalba Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, off-street parking, a one-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is in a great location on a quiet dead-end street, and offers quick access to Casa View Elementary School and Park and the bus stop on Centerville. It's a short drive from area attractions like Whiterock Marketplace, home to Ross, Marshalls & HomeGoods, Home Depot, McDonald's, Fiesta Mart and more. Just a two-minute drive south puts you at Casa View Village, with a Walmart Neighborhood Market, Pizza Hut, Cici's, El Rancho Supermercado and more! Easy access to 635.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Montalba Avenue have any available units?
2502 Montalba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Montalba Avenue have?
Some of 2502 Montalba Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Montalba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Montalba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Montalba Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 Montalba Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2502 Montalba Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Montalba Avenue offers parking.
Does 2502 Montalba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Montalba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Montalba Avenue have a pool?
No, 2502 Montalba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Montalba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2502 Montalba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Montalba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Montalba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

