2502 Montalba Avenue

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, off-street parking, a one-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is in a great location on a quiet dead-end street, and offers quick access to Casa View Elementary School and Park and the bus stop on Centerville. It's a short drive from area attractions like Whiterock Marketplace, home to Ross, Marshalls & HomeGoods, Home Depot, McDonald's, Fiesta Mart and more. Just a two-minute drive south puts you at Casa View Village, with a Walmart Neighborhood Market, Pizza Hut, Cici's, El Rancho Supermercado and more! Easy access to 635.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.