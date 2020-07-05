Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2451 Materhorn Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:04 PM
2451 Materhorn Drive
2451 Materhorn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2451 Materhorn Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms , 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, great location, park across the street. Tile and wood floors throughout. Great backyard with shade. this one wont last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2451 Materhorn Drive have any available units?
2451 Materhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2451 Materhorn Drive have?
Some of 2451 Materhorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2451 Materhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2451 Materhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 Materhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2451 Materhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2451 Materhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2451 Materhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 2451 Materhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2451 Materhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 Materhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 2451 Materhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2451 Materhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2451 Materhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 Materhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2451 Materhorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
