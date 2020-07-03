All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2448 Chinkapin Way

2448 Chinkapin Way · No Longer Available
Location

2448 Chinkapin Way, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
Nice home with new paint, new flooring, new appliance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 Chinkapin Way have any available units?
2448 Chinkapin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2448 Chinkapin Way currently offering any rent specials?
2448 Chinkapin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 Chinkapin Way pet-friendly?
No, 2448 Chinkapin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2448 Chinkapin Way offer parking?
No, 2448 Chinkapin Way does not offer parking.
Does 2448 Chinkapin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2448 Chinkapin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 Chinkapin Way have a pool?
No, 2448 Chinkapin Way does not have a pool.
Does 2448 Chinkapin Way have accessible units?
No, 2448 Chinkapin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 Chinkapin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 Chinkapin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2448 Chinkapin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2448 Chinkapin Way does not have units with air conditioning.

