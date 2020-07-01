All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2437 West Brooklyn Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2437 West Brooklyn Avenue

2437 West Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2437 West Brooklyn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful fully renovated duplex located in Southwest Dallas. All new carpet flooring, paint and stainless steel appliances. This property wont last long. All pets on a case by case basis. 1 months rent deposit other fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
2437 West Brooklyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue have?
Some of 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2437 West Brooklyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 West Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Magnolia on Moser
2103 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University