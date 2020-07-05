Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2437 Oates Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2437 Oates Drive
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:29 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2437 Oates Drive
2437 Oates Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2437 Oates Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for new tenant! Features spacious living room, lots of storage, Three bedrooms and one bath . Fresh paint , stove and refrigerator . Close to schools , shopping and transportation
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2437 Oates Drive have any available units?
2437 Oates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2437 Oates Drive have?
Some of 2437 Oates Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2437 Oates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Oates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Oates Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Oates Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2437 Oates Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2437 Oates Drive offers parking.
Does 2437 Oates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Oates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Oates Drive have a pool?
No, 2437 Oates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Oates Drive have accessible units?
No, 2437 Oates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Oates Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 Oates Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University