Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:17 AM

2435 Sylvia Street

2435 Sylvia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2435 Sylvia Street, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Close to the VA Hospital and Paul Quinn college. 3 bedroom, 2 bath,’plus den or bedroom 4. Large fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Updated central HVAC. Kitchen includes refrigerator & free standing gas range, laundry room off kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 Sylvia Street have any available units?
2435 Sylvia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2435 Sylvia Street have?
Some of 2435 Sylvia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 Sylvia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2435 Sylvia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 Sylvia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2435 Sylvia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2435 Sylvia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2435 Sylvia Street offers parking.
Does 2435 Sylvia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2435 Sylvia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 Sylvia Street have a pool?
No, 2435 Sylvia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2435 Sylvia Street have accessible units?
No, 2435 Sylvia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 Sylvia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2435 Sylvia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

