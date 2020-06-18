Close to the VA Hospital and Paul Quinn college. 3 bedroom, 2 bath,’plus den or bedroom 4. Large fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Updated central HVAC. Kitchen includes refrigerator & free standing gas range, laundry room off kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2435 Sylvia Street have?
Some of 2435 Sylvia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated.
