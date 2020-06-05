All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2429 Kahn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2429 Kahn Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:27 PM

2429 Kahn Street

2429 Kahn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2429 Kahn Street, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Spacious new living room floor and new front windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Kahn Street have any available units?
2429 Kahn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2429 Kahn Street currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Kahn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Kahn Street pet-friendly?
No, 2429 Kahn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2429 Kahn Street offer parking?
No, 2429 Kahn Street does not offer parking.
Does 2429 Kahn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Kahn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Kahn Street have a pool?
No, 2429 Kahn Street does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Kahn Street have accessible units?
No, 2429 Kahn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Kahn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 Kahn Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 Kahn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2429 Kahn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University