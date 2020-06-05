Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2020 at 9:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2423 Wentworth Street
Location
2423 Wentworth Street, Dallas, TX 75211
Kessler Plaza
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful updated 3 bed 2 bath home. Large Master bedroom and bath. Complete house has been updated from top to bottom. Huge yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2423 Wentworth Street have any available units?
2423 Wentworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2423 Wentworth Street have?
Some of 2423 Wentworth Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 2423 Wentworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Wentworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 Wentworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 2423 Wentworth Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2423 Wentworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 2423 Wentworth Street offers parking.
Does 2423 Wentworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 Wentworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 Wentworth Street have a pool?
No, 2423 Wentworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 2423 Wentworth Street have accessible units?
No, 2423 Wentworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 Wentworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2423 Wentworth Street has units with dishwashers.
