Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2423 Poinciana Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2423 Poinciana Place
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:45 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2423 Poinciana Place
2423 Poinciana Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2423 Poinciana Place, Dallas, TX 75212
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage property just minutes from downtown Dallas!
Beautiful flooring, good open floor plan, covered patio in back. Ready for move in!
Multiple applications received. Landlords had selected an application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2423 Poinciana Place have any available units?
2423 Poinciana Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2423 Poinciana Place have?
Some of 2423 Poinciana Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2423 Poinciana Place currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Poinciana Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 Poinciana Place pet-friendly?
No, 2423 Poinciana Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2423 Poinciana Place offer parking?
Yes, 2423 Poinciana Place offers parking.
Does 2423 Poinciana Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 Poinciana Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 Poinciana Place have a pool?
No, 2423 Poinciana Place does not have a pool.
Does 2423 Poinciana Place have accessible units?
No, 2423 Poinciana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 Poinciana Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2423 Poinciana Place has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University