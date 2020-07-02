All apartments in Dallas
Location

242 Buttercup Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features ceramic and laminate flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced backyard and a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Julius Dorsey Elementary School, Southeast Dallas Health Center, H. Grady Spruce High School, Metro by T-Mobile, Dairy Queen, Golden Chicken and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utility connections!

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Buttercup Ln have any available units?
242 Buttercup Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Buttercup Ln have?
Some of 242 Buttercup Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Buttercup Ln currently offering any rent specials?
242 Buttercup Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Buttercup Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Buttercup Ln is pet friendly.
Does 242 Buttercup Ln offer parking?
Yes, 242 Buttercup Ln offers parking.
Does 242 Buttercup Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Buttercup Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Buttercup Ln have a pool?
No, 242 Buttercup Ln does not have a pool.
Does 242 Buttercup Ln have accessible units?
No, 242 Buttercup Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Buttercup Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Buttercup Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

