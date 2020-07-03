All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2418 Whitewood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2418 Whitewood Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2418 Whitewood Dr.

2418 Whitewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2418 Whitewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75233
Kimball

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage Near Hampton & Loop 12 - 1 Story Brick House Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, (Gas) Cook Top & Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Hardwood Floors, Central (Gas) Heat & Air and Chain Fenced Back Yard.

No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4474946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Whitewood Dr. have any available units?
2418 Whitewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 Whitewood Dr. have?
Some of 2418 Whitewood Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Whitewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Whitewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Whitewood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Whitewood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2418 Whitewood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2418 Whitewood Dr. offers parking.
Does 2418 Whitewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 Whitewood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Whitewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 2418 Whitewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Whitewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2418 Whitewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Whitewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 Whitewood Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University