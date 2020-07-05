Rent Calculator
Home
Dallas, TX
2418 Lockhart Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:57 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2418 Lockhart Avenue
2418 Lockhart Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2418 Lockhart Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Nice home with hardwood floors throughout. Convenient location close to I-30, Downtown Dallas and Casa Linda-Casa View.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2418 Lockhart Avenue have any available units?
2418 Lockhart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2418 Lockhart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Lockhart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Lockhart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Lockhart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2418 Lockhart Avenue offer parking?
No, 2418 Lockhart Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2418 Lockhart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 Lockhart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Lockhart Avenue have a pool?
No, 2418 Lockhart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Lockhart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2418 Lockhart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Lockhart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 Lockhart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2418 Lockhart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2418 Lockhart Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
