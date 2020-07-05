All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2418 Costa Mesa Drive

2418 Costa Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2418 Costa Mesa Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Comfortable Ranch Style home from the 50's with original hardwood floors. Move in Ready! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage plus carport. Lovely Kitchen refresh with new granite counter tops, stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher, disposal with air button, under mount sink with goose-neck faucet; column stacked subway tile back splash. Rent includes refrigerator, washer, dryer. Large laundry room addition for extra storage. New water heater, electrical wiring, 2 inch blinds. Fresh paint. Interior lot in Casa View neighborhood of Dallas. Large sprinklered backyard. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Costa Mesa Drive have any available units?
2418 Costa Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 Costa Mesa Drive have?
Some of 2418 Costa Mesa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Costa Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Costa Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Costa Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Costa Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2418 Costa Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2418 Costa Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 2418 Costa Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 Costa Mesa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Costa Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 2418 Costa Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Costa Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2418 Costa Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Costa Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 Costa Mesa Drive has units with dishwashers.

