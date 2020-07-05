2418 Costa Mesa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Comfortable Ranch Style home from the 50's with original hardwood floors. Move in Ready! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage plus carport. Lovely Kitchen refresh with new granite counter tops, stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher, disposal with air button, under mount sink with goose-neck faucet; column stacked subway tile back splash. Rent includes refrigerator, washer, dryer. Large laundry room addition for extra storage. New water heater, electrical wiring, 2 inch blinds. Fresh paint. Interior lot in Casa View neighborhood of Dallas. Large sprinklered backyard. Professionally managed.