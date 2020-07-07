All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:23 PM

2414 Wilton Avenue

2414 Wilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Wilton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
THIS 2 BDRM, 1 BATH HOME HAS DOUBLE-PANE WINDOWS, TILE IN KITCHEN & BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, LR, DR & HALL. WASHER & DRYER HOOKUP IN UTILITY ROOM. REF. & GAS STOVE. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FENCED YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Wilton Avenue have any available units?
2414 Wilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Wilton Avenue have?
Some of 2414 Wilton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Wilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Wilton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Wilton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2414 Wilton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2414 Wilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Wilton Avenue offers parking.
Does 2414 Wilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Wilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Wilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2414 Wilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Wilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2414 Wilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Wilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 Wilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

