2414 Wilton Avenue

THIS 2 BDRM, 1 BATH HOME HAS DOUBLE-PANE WINDOWS, TILE IN KITCHEN & BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, LR, DR & HALL. WASHER & DRYER HOOKUP IN UTILITY ROOM. REF. & GAS STOVE. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FENCED YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
