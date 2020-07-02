All apartments in Dallas
2412 Alabama Avenue

Location

2412 Alabama Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
Look no further!! BRAND NEW and ready for new tenants! Easy access to I35. Traditional finishes which include wood look tile throughout, custom caninetry, granite countertops, wood privacy fence for a HUGE backyard, and more! No Smoking. No Pets. $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. Tenant Criteria is Uploaded into MLS. Please send copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. Application link will be provided to prospective tenant. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Alabama Avenue have any available units?
2412 Alabama Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2412 Alabama Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Alabama Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Alabama Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Alabama Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2412 Alabama Avenue offer parking?
No, 2412 Alabama Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Alabama Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Alabama Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Alabama Avenue have a pool?
No, 2412 Alabama Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Alabama Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2412 Alabama Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Alabama Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Alabama Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Alabama Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Alabama Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

