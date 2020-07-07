All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

241 W Commerce St

241 West Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 West Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Fort Worth Avenue

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5799786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 W Commerce St have any available units?
241 W Commerce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 241 W Commerce St currently offering any rent specials?
241 W Commerce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 W Commerce St pet-friendly?
No, 241 W Commerce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 241 W Commerce St offer parking?
No, 241 W Commerce St does not offer parking.
Does 241 W Commerce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 W Commerce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 W Commerce St have a pool?
Yes, 241 W Commerce St has a pool.
Does 241 W Commerce St have accessible units?
No, 241 W Commerce St does not have accessible units.
Does 241 W Commerce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 W Commerce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 W Commerce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 W Commerce St does not have units with air conditioning.

