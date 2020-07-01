Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2408 Tealford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2408 Tealford Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2408 Tealford Drive
2408 Tealford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2408 Tealford Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
nice single family home , hardwood floors in all rooms except kitchen which is tile.
Central Heat and Air Condition
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2408 Tealford Drive have any available units?
2408 Tealford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2408 Tealford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Tealford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Tealford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Tealford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2408 Tealford Drive offer parking?
No, 2408 Tealford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Tealford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Tealford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Tealford Drive have a pool?
No, 2408 Tealford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Tealford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2408 Tealford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Tealford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Tealford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Tealford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2408 Tealford Drive has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University