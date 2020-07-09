All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

2404 McKinney Ave

2404 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5765601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 McKinney Ave have any available units?
2404 McKinney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2404 McKinney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2404 McKinney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 McKinney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2404 McKinney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2404 McKinney Ave offer parking?
No, 2404 McKinney Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2404 McKinney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 McKinney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 McKinney Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2404 McKinney Ave has a pool.
Does 2404 McKinney Ave have accessible units?
No, 2404 McKinney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 McKinney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 McKinney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 McKinney Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 McKinney Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

