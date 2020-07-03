Rent Calculator
2404 Hillglenn Road
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:42 AM
2404 Hillglenn Road
2404 Hillglenn Road
No Longer Available
Location
2404 Hillglenn Road, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 3 bed 1 bath home in East Dallas. Updated carpet and wood flooring. Two living areas and dining area. Bathroom is updated. Good size backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2404 Hillglenn Road have any available units?
2404 Hillglenn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2404 Hillglenn Road have?
Some of 2404 Hillglenn Road's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2404 Hillglenn Road currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Hillglenn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Hillglenn Road pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Hillglenn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2404 Hillglenn Road offer parking?
No, 2404 Hillglenn Road does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Hillglenn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Hillglenn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Hillglenn Road have a pool?
No, 2404 Hillglenn Road does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Hillglenn Road have accessible units?
No, 2404 Hillglenn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Hillglenn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Hillglenn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
