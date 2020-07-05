All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:14 PM

240 Cliff Heights Circle

240 Cliff Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

240 Cliff Heights Circle, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rare two bedroom single family home with granite in kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, new fence, small fenced area, and more! Please see application requirements in MLS Transaction Desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Cliff Heights Circle have any available units?
240 Cliff Heights Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Cliff Heights Circle have?
Some of 240 Cliff Heights Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Cliff Heights Circle currently offering any rent specials?
240 Cliff Heights Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Cliff Heights Circle pet-friendly?
No, 240 Cliff Heights Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 240 Cliff Heights Circle offer parking?
Yes, 240 Cliff Heights Circle offers parking.
Does 240 Cliff Heights Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Cliff Heights Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Cliff Heights Circle have a pool?
No, 240 Cliff Heights Circle does not have a pool.
Does 240 Cliff Heights Circle have accessible units?
No, 240 Cliff Heights Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Cliff Heights Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Cliff Heights Circle has units with dishwashers.

