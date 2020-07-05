Great rare two bedroom single family home with granite in kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, new fence, small fenced area, and more! Please see application requirements in MLS Transaction Desk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 240 Cliff Heights Circle have?
Some of 240 Cliff Heights Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Cliff Heights Circle currently offering any rent specials?
240 Cliff Heights Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.