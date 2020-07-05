All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
240 Bettyrae Way
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:33 AM

240 Bettyrae Way

240 Bettyrae Way · No Longer Available
Location

240 Bettyrae Way, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Near 35 & Wheatland - 1 Story House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Full Size Washer and (Electric) Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, (Gas) Range and Central (Gas) Heat and Air. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE2594017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Bettyrae Way have any available units?
240 Bettyrae Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Bettyrae Way have?
Some of 240 Bettyrae Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Bettyrae Way currently offering any rent specials?
240 Bettyrae Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Bettyrae Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Bettyrae Way is pet friendly.
Does 240 Bettyrae Way offer parking?
Yes, 240 Bettyrae Way offers parking.
Does 240 Bettyrae Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Bettyrae Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Bettyrae Way have a pool?
No, 240 Bettyrae Way does not have a pool.
Does 240 Bettyrae Way have accessible units?
No, 240 Bettyrae Way does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Bettyrae Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Bettyrae Way has units with dishwashers.

