240 Bettyrae Way

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Near 35 & Wheatland - 1 Story House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Full Size Washer and (Electric) Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, (Gas) Range and Central (Gas) Heat and Air. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



