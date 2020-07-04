All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:31 AM

2370 Victory Avenue

2370 Victory Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2370 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
19th floor unit at MUST-SEE new luxury high rise in Victory Park! Boasts breathtaking Dallas skyline views from both BRs & living w huge wraparound balcony, great for entertaining! Full-size W&D included. Property amenities include infinity edge pool, 24-hour concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center, business centers & workstations, indoor-outdoor event space with full catering kitchen, & more! Enjoy Victory Park living with some of the best walkability Dallas has to offer to all the nearby retail & restaurants! 6 weeks free! LP reflects net effective rent after special factored over a 12 mo. lease. Rental rate $3,005. Pricing & availability subject to change. Other units available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2370 Victory Avenue have any available units?
2370 Victory Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2370 Victory Avenue have?
Some of 2370 Victory Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2370 Victory Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2370 Victory Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 Victory Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2370 Victory Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2370 Victory Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2370 Victory Avenue offers parking.
Does 2370 Victory Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2370 Victory Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 Victory Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2370 Victory Avenue has a pool.
Does 2370 Victory Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2370 Victory Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 Victory Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2370 Victory Avenue has units with dishwashers.

