2370 Victory Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym parking pool

19th floor unit at MUST-SEE new luxury high rise in Victory Park! Boasts breathtaking Dallas skyline views from both BRs & living w huge wraparound balcony, great for entertaining! Full-size W&D included. Property amenities include infinity edge pool, 24-hour concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center, business centers & workstations, indoor-outdoor event space with full catering kitchen, & more! Enjoy Victory Park living with some of the best walkability Dallas has to offer to all the nearby retail & restaurants! 6 weeks free! LP reflects net effective rent after special factored over a 12 mo. lease. Rental rate $3,005. Pricing & availability subject to change. Other units available.