All apartments in Dallas
Home
Dallas, TX
237 W Brooklyn Avenue
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
237 W Brooklyn Avenue
237 West Brooklyn Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
237 West Brooklyn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Shot gun style duplex. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Updated bath. Private fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 237 W Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
237 W Brooklyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 237 W Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
237 W Brooklyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 W Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 237 W Brooklyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 237 W Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 237 W Brooklyn Avenue offers parking.
Does 237 W Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 W Brooklyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 W Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 237 W Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 237 W Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 237 W Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 237 W Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 W Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 W Brooklyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 W Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
