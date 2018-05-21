All apartments in Dallas
2363 Talco Drive
2363 Talco Drive

2363 Talco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2363 Talco Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a large, private, fenced in back yard. Open kitchen and spacious living area with natural light through out. Located on a residential street, central to highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Talco Drive have any available units?
2363 Talco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2363 Talco Drive have?
Some of 2363 Talco Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2363 Talco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Talco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Talco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2363 Talco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2363 Talco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2363 Talco Drive offers parking.
Does 2363 Talco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2363 Talco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Talco Drive have a pool?
No, 2363 Talco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2363 Talco Drive have accessible units?
No, 2363 Talco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Talco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2363 Talco Drive has units with dishwashers.

