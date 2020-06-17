All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 17 2019 at 5:52 AM

2360 Talco Drive

2360 Talco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Talco Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! Comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Laminate flooring throughout. Bathroom has been updated. Large fenced in backyard. Great storage space behind one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Talco Drive have any available units?
2360 Talco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2360 Talco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Talco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Talco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Talco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2360 Talco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Talco Drive offers parking.
Does 2360 Talco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Talco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Talco Drive have a pool?
No, 2360 Talco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Talco Drive have accessible units?
No, 2360 Talco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Talco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Talco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Talco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 Talco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

