Available now! Comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Laminate flooring throughout. Bathroom has been updated. Large fenced in backyard. Great storage space behind one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2360 Talco Drive have any available units?
2360 Talco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2360 Talco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Talco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.