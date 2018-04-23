Rent Calculator
Home
Dallas, TX
2346 Hillsboro Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM
2346 Hillsboro Ave
2346 Hillsboro Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2346 Hillsboro Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Location....Location....Location....Section 8 - Ready to Move in....
(RLNE3685934)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2346 Hillsboro Ave have any available units?
2346 Hillsboro Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2346 Hillsboro Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2346 Hillsboro Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 Hillsboro Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2346 Hillsboro Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2346 Hillsboro Ave offer parking?
No, 2346 Hillsboro Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2346 Hillsboro Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 Hillsboro Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 Hillsboro Ave have a pool?
No, 2346 Hillsboro Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2346 Hillsboro Ave have accessible units?
No, 2346 Hillsboro Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 Hillsboro Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2346 Hillsboro Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2346 Hillsboro Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2346 Hillsboro Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
