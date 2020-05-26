Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2337 Chart Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2337 Chart Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:14 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2337 Chart Drive
2337 Chart Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2337 Chart Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2337 Chart Drive have any available units?
2337 Chart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2337 Chart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Chart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Chart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2337 Chart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2337 Chart Drive offer parking?
No, 2337 Chart Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2337 Chart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 Chart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Chart Drive have a pool?
No, 2337 Chart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Chart Drive have accessible units?
No, 2337 Chart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Chart Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 Chart Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2337 Chart Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2337 Chart Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University