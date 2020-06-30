Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2333 Lockhart Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2333 Lockhart Ave
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:32 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2333 Lockhart Ave
2333 Lockhart Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2333 Lockhart Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5dda9be063 ---- Fantastic Home with Large Fenced Backyard Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Window Coverings Spacious bedrooms and Closets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have any available units?
2333 Lockhart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2333 Lockhart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Lockhart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Lockhart Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave offer parking?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have a pool?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have accessible units?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2333 Lockhart Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University