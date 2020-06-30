All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2333 Lockhart Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2333 Lockhart Ave
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:32 PM

2333 Lockhart Ave

2333 Lockhart Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2333 Lockhart Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5dda9be063 ---- Fantastic Home with Large Fenced Backyard Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Window Coverings Spacious bedrooms and Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have any available units?
2333 Lockhart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2333 Lockhart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Lockhart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Lockhart Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave offer parking?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have a pool?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have accessible units?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Lockhart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 Lockhart Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2333 Lockhart Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University