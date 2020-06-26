Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:36 PM
2332 Pinebluff Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2332 Pinebluff Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated charming home with refinished original hardwood floors, 2 living areas, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, and full-size w/d connections. Available for immediate move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2332 Pinebluff Drive have any available units?
2332 Pinebluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2332 Pinebluff Drive have?
Some of 2332 Pinebluff Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2332 Pinebluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2332 Pinebluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 Pinebluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2332 Pinebluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2332 Pinebluff Drive offer parking?
No, 2332 Pinebluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2332 Pinebluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2332 Pinebluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 Pinebluff Drive have a pool?
No, 2332 Pinebluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2332 Pinebluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 2332 Pinebluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 Pinebluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 Pinebluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
