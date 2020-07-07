All apartments in Dallas
2330 Barberry Dr
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

2330 Barberry Dr

2330 Barberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2330 Barberry Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Seeking female housemate to share our beautiful 1950's Austin Stone home for up to 12-months. Private bedroom (original master), bathroom, living and dining with shared access to kitchen and laundry room. Off-street parking and a beautiful green space across from the front entrances and shaded porch. We live in a new addition to the house with a separate side entrance -- including our own living area, 1 bed and 1.5 baths -- the dining room & kitchen doors separate the spaces.

Secluded Steven’s Park Village neighborhood offers easy access to I-30 and I-35 within walking distance of 24-Hour Fitness, El Tiz, DQ, Aldi, Walgreens and more. Five-miles west of downtown Dallas; 3-blocks from DART #12 bus (downtown) or #453 (Medical District and Duncanville); 2-miles from Sylvan Thirty; and 3-miles from Trinity Groves or Bishop Arts.

Partly furnished. All utilities and high speed 150-Mbps WiFi included. No pets, no smokers and no sublets or roommates. Application/background check fee will be deducted from 1st month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Barberry Dr have any available units?
2330 Barberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 Barberry Dr have?
Some of 2330 Barberry Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Barberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Barberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Barberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Barberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2330 Barberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Barberry Dr offers parking.
Does 2330 Barberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Barberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Barberry Dr have a pool?
No, 2330 Barberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Barberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 2330 Barberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Barberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 Barberry Dr has units with dishwashers.

