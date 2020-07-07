2330 Barberry Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking 24hr gym air conditioning

Seeking female housemate to share our beautiful 1950's Austin Stone home for up to 12-months. Private bedroom (original master), bathroom, living and dining with shared access to kitchen and laundry room. Off-street parking and a beautiful green space across from the front entrances and shaded porch. We live in a new addition to the house with a separate side entrance -- including our own living area, 1 bed and 1.5 baths -- the dining room & kitchen doors separate the spaces.



Secluded Steven’s Park Village neighborhood offers easy access to I-30 and I-35 within walking distance of 24-Hour Fitness, El Tiz, DQ, Aldi, Walgreens and more. Five-miles west of downtown Dallas; 3-blocks from DART #12 bus (downtown) or #453 (Medical District and Duncanville); 2-miles from Sylvan Thirty; and 3-miles from Trinity Groves or Bishop Arts.



Partly furnished. All utilities and high speed 150-Mbps WiFi included. No pets, no smokers and no sublets or roommates. Application/background check fee will be deducted from 1st month rent.