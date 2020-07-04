All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 6 2019 at 4:21 AM

2329 Oldbridge Drive

2329 Oldbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Oldbridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story, home, with spacious lawns, and two car garage. Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Oldbridge Drive have any available units?
2329 Oldbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2329 Oldbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Oldbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Oldbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Oldbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2329 Oldbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Oldbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2329 Oldbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Oldbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Oldbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2329 Oldbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Oldbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2329 Oldbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Oldbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Oldbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 Oldbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 Oldbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

