One story, home, with spacious lawns, and two car garage. Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2329 Oldbridge Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
Is 2329 Oldbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Oldbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.