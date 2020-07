2328 Vagas Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

A LUXURIOUS DUPLEX LOCATED IN VIBRANT GROWING NEIGHBORHOOD IN THE HEART OF DALLAS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR UPTOWN, VICTORY PARK, DOWNTOWN, DESIGN DISTRICT, OAKLAWN, AAC, MAJOR HIGHWAYS. ENJOY AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CLEAN LINES AND NATURAL LIGHT. 2 STORIES , HUGE MASTER CLOSET, MSTR BATH, GLASS DUAL SHOWER. BALCONIES OFF BEDROOMS. CUSTOM CABINETRY ALL SOFT CLOSE, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD.YARD, IRRIGATION SYSTEM. WOOD PRIVACY FENCE AND GATED ENTRY. LESSEE NEEDS TO VERIFY ROOM SIZES AND SCHOOLS. FURRY FRIENDS ARE WELCOME $500 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE & $500 PET DEPOSIT PER PET.

ALARM MONITORING: $65