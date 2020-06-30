All apartments in Dallas
2324 Peavy Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2324 Peavy Pl

2324 Peavy Place · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Peavy Place, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Available 03/01/19 Spacious Home in Quiet East Dallas Neighborhood - Property Id: 90755

Nice home ready for new tenants. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath property on quiet cul-de-sac street. Large front bay window, nice yard. Nice sized bedrooms, back patio, wood/tile floors, great natural light, formal living with a secondary dining-living. Fenced backyard, two car attached garage with washer-dryer area, central heat and air. Refrigerator, range/oven included. Close to White Rock Lake. Don't miss this gem!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90755
Property Id 90755

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4576392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Peavy Pl have any available units?
2324 Peavy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Peavy Pl have?
Some of 2324 Peavy Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Peavy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Peavy Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Peavy Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Peavy Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2324 Peavy Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Peavy Pl offers parking.
Does 2324 Peavy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Peavy Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Peavy Pl have a pool?
No, 2324 Peavy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Peavy Pl have accessible units?
No, 2324 Peavy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Peavy Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Peavy Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
