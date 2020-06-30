2324 Peavy Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Available 03/01/19 Spacious Home in Quiet East Dallas Neighborhood - Property Id: 90755



Nice home ready for new tenants. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath property on quiet cul-de-sac street. Large front bay window, nice yard. Nice sized bedrooms, back patio, wood/tile floors, great natural light, formal living with a secondary dining-living. Fenced backyard, two car attached garage with washer-dryer area, central heat and air. Refrigerator, range/oven included. Close to White Rock Lake. Don't miss this gem!

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4576392)