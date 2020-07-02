Rent Calculator
2323 Volga Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 12
2323 Volga Avenue
2323 Volga Avenue
·
No Longer Available
2323 Volga Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled property looking a home that's affordable with new carpet, paint, and close to amenities. This property won't last long bring your prospecting tenants!!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Does 2323 Volga Avenue have any available units?
2323 Volga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2323 Volga Avenue have?
Some of 2323 Volga Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 2323 Volga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Volga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Volga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2323 Volga Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2323 Volga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Volga Avenue offers parking.
Does 2323 Volga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Volga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Volga Avenue have a pool?
No, 2323 Volga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Volga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2323 Volga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Volga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Volga Avenue has units with dishwashers.
