All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2323 Volga Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2323 Volga Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 5:54 AM

2323 Volga Avenue

2323 Volga Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2323 Volga Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled property looking a home that's affordable with new carpet, paint, and close to amenities. This property won't last long bring your prospecting tenants!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Volga Avenue have any available units?
2323 Volga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Volga Avenue have?
Some of 2323 Volga Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Volga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Volga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Volga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2323 Volga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2323 Volga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Volga Avenue offers parking.
Does 2323 Volga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Volga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Volga Avenue have a pool?
No, 2323 Volga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Volga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2323 Volga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Volga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Volga Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University